Ruby Smith “Gill” Culbert
Fayette – Graveside services for Ruby Smith “Gill” Culbert, 56, who died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence, will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
