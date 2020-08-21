August 21, 2020

Adams County reports another COVID-19 death

By Scott Hawkins

Published 3:31 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

Adams County added another COVID-19 death on Thursday night, officials said.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced an 80-year-old Adams County woman dead late Thursday night at Merit Health Natchez.

Adams County’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 28 in Friday’s Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 report, and Thursday’s death once confirmed by MSDH will bring the county’s death toll to 29 since the pandemic began in March.

“Today we have 84 active cases,” said Neifa Hardy, liaison for the Adams County Emergency Management Office on Friday.

As of Friday’s statewide report Adams County has recorded 699 confirmed COVID-19 cases and Hardy said of those, approximately 581 people had recovered from the disease.

Friday’s statewide report recorded 874 new COVID-19 cases in the state with 24 new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the state has recorded 76,323 COVID-19 cases and 2,214 deaths have been recorded, according to Friday’s MSDH report.

In recent weeks, the state has seen increasingly high COVID-19 numbers in the 1,000 new cases per day range in daily reports, with a few lower numbers in recent days.

On Monday, the Adams County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to extend for another 30 days the county’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.

A mask mandate for the county was extended until Sept. 8 requiring people to wear face masks or facial coverings when going out in to public places where social distancing is not possible, Hardy said.

Earlier this month, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson dissolved the City of Natchez COVID-19 Task Force and rolled it into the Adams County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 Task Force, which is the states designated emergency agency for COVID-19 in Adams County.

“Gibson wanted to make sure that we are all on the same sheet of music operating under one umbrella making the same decisions,” Adams County Emergency Operations Director Robert Bradford Sr. told supervisors of Gibson’s dissolving the Natchez COVID-19 Task Force. “Most of the members are supposed to be on the EOC anyway minus a few here and there to come under the umbrella of the Emergency Operations Center so we can be able to handle this pandemic as a unit.”

Bradford said the first combined Task Force meeting would be held next week.

“It is going to be in person or you can call in,” Bradford said. “We will be at the Safe Room for the first in-person meeting to be held of the combined Natchez Adams County Emergency Operations Center.”

Meanwhile, Hardy said the EOC has been busy tracking numbers and working with schools to prepare them for opening in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working with the schools as they are opening … getting them some PPE in preparing for opening at ACCS and Cathedral,” Hardy said. “We are also working with Headstart and of course the daycare centers and everybody and trying to distribute PPE to the necessary schools that are going to be open including Headstart, which will be here today to pick up their supplies.”

PPE supplies Hardy said the EOC is distributing include hand sanitizers, masks, gloves and thermometers, if available.

The PPE are supplied through funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Hardy said.

Free COVID-19 testing was still scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez, despite the threat of possible storms associated with tropical depressions, Hardy said on Friday.

MSDH, has expanded its guidelines and is now recommending testing for anyone with known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus, who feel they should be tested must first go through an online free screening at: www.umc.edu/covidscreening. Those without a smartphone can call (601) 496-7200.

Those meeting the criteria above will be given an appointment.

At the collection site, providers wearing protective gear will come to the vehicle window to retrieve specimens for testing to be performed at the MSDH Public Health Lab. Those being tested are not permitted to leave their vehicle.

UMMC will notify those tested of the results and give further instructions.

Also from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health will host drive-through COVID-19 testing for Mississippi teachers and staff at the Adams County health department office at 417 U.S. 61, Natchez.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free. No appointment is necessary.

 

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 699 28 46 12
Alcorn 498 6 12 1
Amite 259 6 14 2
Attala 568 25 90 20
Benton 183 1 2 0
Bolivar 1310 42 72 11
Calhoun 445 9 23 4
Carroll 279 11 45 9
Chickasaw 540 20 36 11
Choctaw 147 4 0 0
Claiborne 420 15 43 9
Clarke 403 28 31 9
Clay 442 14 2 1
Coahoma 895 14 75 2
Copiah 1006 30 30 4
Covington 682 17 8 3
De Soto 4185 37 49 9
Forrest 1976 59 118 34
Franklin 164 3 3 1
George 666 11 5 2
Greene 282 14 35 6
Grenada 892 28 83 15
Hancock 448 18 8 4
Harrison 2984 43 149 16
Hinds 6150 132 326 56
Holmes 995 50 98 20
Humphreys 321 12 20 6
Issaquena 87 * 2 0 0
Itawamba 469 13 47 8
Jackson 2696 53 74 7
Jasper 454 12 1 0
Jefferson 209 8 8 2
Jefferson Davis 263 7 3 1
Jones 2041 68 174 35
Kemper 255 14 38 9
Lafayette 1133 27 95 19
Lamar 1330 24 8 3
Lauderdale 1588 101 212 58
Lawrence 372 9 18 1
Leake 834 27 4 0
Lee 1916 46 118 20
Leflore 1172 70 185 44
Lincoln 913 46 129 29
Lowndes 1200 47 92 28
Madison 2693 79 220 39
Marion 739 24 48 6
Marshall 873 11 18 3
Monroe 950 56 147 44
Montgomery 383 11 25 6
Neshoba 1367 97 109 36
Newton 616 13 10 2
Noxubee 502 13 17 4
Oktibbeha 1256 45 184 29
Panola 1200 20 14 2
Pearl River 660 45 66 19
Perry 277 9 0 0
Pike 1062 39 74 19
Pontotoc 955 9 6 1
Prentiss 545 12 31 3
Quitman 287 2 0 0
Rankin 2556 45 115 11
Scott 1065 21 15 3
Sharkey 230 7 42 6
Simpson 876 38 93 19
Smith 441 13 54 8
Stone 278 9 28 3
Sunflower 1177 32 31 7
Tallahatchie 595 11 9 2
Tate 815 31 32 12
Tippah 478 15 1 0
Tishomingo 503 16 93 8
Tunica 417 9 12 2
Union 813 19 38 11
Walthall 541 23 67 12
Warren 1236 39 101 19
Washington 1884 56 75 16
Wayne 825 21 58 10
Webster 279 13 52 11
Wilkinson 247 14 8 4
Winston 674 18 40 11
Yalobusha 342 10 35 7
Yazoo 915 18 29 4
Total 76,323 2,214 4,626 930

 

