Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported overnight by Adams County Coroner James Lee Saturday morning.

Lee reported the death of a 52-year-old Hispanic male who died at Merit Health Natchez shortly after midnight Saturday. Lee said the man died after a nearly month-long battle with the virus. Lee did not report where the man was from.

Lee also reported the death of a 61-year-old Black male who also died at Merit Health early Saturday morning. Lee said the man was a resident of Adams County.

On Saturday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 706 cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths since the department began reporting cases in March. The numbers do not reflect Saturday’s deaths and the death of an 80-year-old Adams County woman that was reported on Thursday.

Friday, Adams County Emergency Management Office liaison Neifa Hardy reported that the area had 84 active cases of the virus. Hardy said that approximately 581 people had recovered from the disease.

On Saturday, MSDH reported 945 new COVID-19 cases in the state with 23 new deaths.