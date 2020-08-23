August 23, 2020

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

By Staff Reports

Published 2:32 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

The number of new COVID-19 cases for reported Sunday by the Mississippi State Department of Health set a new daily record for Adams County.

A record 25 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were reported. The new record number of cases beats the prior record of 21 cases set on July 20 and July 21.

In the last two weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Adams County have increased by 108 cases, from 623 cases reported on August 9 to 731 cases reported Sunday. MSDH reports that 28 people have died in Adams County since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the state reported 626 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours. The state also reported 3 more deaths Sunday from the prior day. MSDH reports that 2,240 people have died in the state from COVID-19.

Through Sunday’s statistics, 580 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Mississippi in August.

With eight days remaining, August is already the second-deadliest month on record.

July is currently the deadliest month on record for Mississippi with 593 reported deaths.

August appears on track to eclipse that number as the daily average number of deaths reported in August is more than 32-percent higher than July’s daily average.

In total, 77,894 cases have been found in the state since March. The state believes more than 56,000 of those cases have recovered.

