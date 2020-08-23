Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating
Workers from Gulf Coast Environmental Services apply a coat of silicone onto the metal roofs of Longwood. The coating allows historic roofs on landmark buildings, like Longwood, to be waterproofed without disturbing the existing roofing. Most recently, the silicone roof coating was used on the dome of Temple B’Nai Israel on Commerce Street in downtown Natchez.
