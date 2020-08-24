August 24, 2020

  • 91°

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:18 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 14-20:
Loretta Newman charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon Mearday charged with felony stalking. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ahmad Shannon charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Anthony Thompson charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Ricky O’Neal Toney pleaded guilty to uttering a forgery in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of one year. Defendant must pay restitution to United Mississippi Bank in the amount of $2,200.00, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. The restitution is to be paid monthly, beginning on Sept. 18, 2020, in the amount of $183.33, and to continue thereafter until fully paid. The restitution, court costs, and fees are to be paid at the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Week of Aug. 14-20:

None.

