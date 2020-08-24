August 24, 2020

  • 91°

Entergy working to restore power to hundreds of Natchez customers

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:07 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Approximately 1,200 Entergy customers lost power on Monday afternoon on U.S. 61 and surrounding neighborhoods, including Merit Health Natchez Hospital.

Tim Runnels, Entergy customer service representative, confirmed Monday that the hospital temporarily lost power as did many others at approximately 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Power was restored to the hospital first within an hour after the outage and Entergy crews were still working to restore power to all of their customers Monday afternoon, Runnels said.

“We have 926 customers still out and very soon we’ll have 654 back on,” Runnels said at approximately 4 p.m. Monday. “The rest of our customers should be back on between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. tonight.”

Runnels said approximately 1,200 customers between Liberty Road and the hospital and the neighborhood around Melrose Montebello Parkway lost power while Entergy performed routine maintenance on Monday.

“We were doing routine maintenance when a switch burned up and a wire burned down with it right outside of our substation,” Runnels said. “That didn’t leave us many options to get customers’ power back on quickly.”

Runnels said a fallen tree had damaged some Entergy equipment last week and work was being done to repair the damages in anticipation of tropical storms projected to be coming through the area.

“We will continue to do routine maintenance today and (Tuesday) if weather permits so hopefully not as many customers will lose power during the storm,” Runnels said. “We prepare for inclement weather long before it gets here and we bring outside crews to do it. Whatever happens, we’re prepared.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Marco collapses, Laura headed for US as potential Category 3 hurricane

News

Turning Angel is back on pedestal; repair work to be done over 2 weekends

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

News

Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery

News

Bridge of Sighs vandalism investigated

News

NASD to host help sessions for parents

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 2

News

Miss-Lou could end up between two hurricanes early next week; officials ‘on readiness level’

News

Natchez-Adams School District receives national grant for 350 laptops

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death