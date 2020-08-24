VIDALIA — Inez May Freeman, 92, of Vidalia, LA, passed away on August 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. August 24, 2020 at Comers Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. at Comer’s Funeral Home. The family will attend a graveside service at Middleton Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Meadville, MS on August 25 at 2 p.m.

Inez Freeman was born in Smithdale to Claiborne and Lillian May on July 23 1928 She graduated from Mars Hill high school in 1945. She was extremely close with her siblings and in her adulthood, she became the matriarch of their family. She married Glenn T Freeman on April 17, 1948 and they raised two beautiful children, Thomas and Melinda, in Shreveport, LA. In 1966, they moved to Vidalia where they developed some amazing, life long friendships. She loved to travel, listen to bluegrass and country music, watch classic movies and read romance novels. But her favorite pastime was cooking some of the best food around in her kitchen. She loved to host holidays and spend time with her family telling stories about the she witnessed in her lifetime. She lead a successful career with Tupperware for 30 years, and was proud of all her accomplishments as a working woman! She was the most loving and kind person that you would ever meet. She would do anything for anyone, especially her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glynn T. Freeman, her brothers Milton May Sr. and Alton May; her son-in-law, Toler Hatcher.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Glynn Freeman and wife Janos Vidalia; her daughter Melinda Jane Freeman of Vidalia ; her brother Albert May and wife Caroline of Tylertown; her niece, Jennie Marie Cole and husband John of Ruston; nephews Milton May Jr. and wife Angel of Ruston; Chris May of West Monroe; her grandchildren, Michael Freeman of Vidalia; Clay Freeman and wife Leia of Ferriday, Preston McIntyre of Baton Rouge; Emily Dressel and husband David of Youngsville; Connie Richardson and husband Mark of Vidalia; Jana Sanford of Visalia; her great-grandchildren, Landry Freeman; Allison Dressel; Tyler McIntyre; David Dressel Jr.; Livi Freeman; Seth Sanford; Grace Richardson; her great-great grandson Colton Sanford.

Pallbearers will be Michael Freeman, David Dressel, Seth Sanford , Milton May Jr. and Chris May. Honorary Pallbearers will be Clay Freeman and Preston McIntyre.

The family wishes to send their sincere thanks to Dr. Ingram and Camelot Nursing Home.