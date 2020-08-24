August 24, 2020

  • 91°

Turning Angel is back on pedestal; repair work to be done over 2 weekends

By Scott Hawkins

Published 2:22 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Volunteers worked Monday morning in the Natchez City Cemetery to place the Turning Angel statue back atop its pedestal so a restoration expert can repair damage to the statue that occurred when the statue was toppled from its pedestal in an act of vandalism on June 23.

Within three days of the damage, police arrested Austin Petty, 20, of Crosby and charged him with felony malicious mischief for allegedly jumping on to the pedestal and rocking the angel until it fell off, damaging the right wing on the statue.

Since the incident occurred, the statue has lain under a Visqueen tarp in the cemetery as Natchez City Cemetery Board members have worked to hire a specialist to do the restoration work on the statue that was placed in the cemetery to look over five young female victims of a 1908 drug company fire in Natchez.

On Aug. 13, board members hired Emily Ford of Oak and Laurel Cemetery Preservation in New Orleans to make the repairs with an estimate for the work of between $2,000 and $3,000, depending on the process used for the repair work.

Funding for the project was raised via online crowdsourcing on GoFundMe.com, which raised $17,734. Leftover funds will be used for security for the cemetery, board members said.

Natchez City Cemetery Board President Elise Rushing said Ford will be at the cemetery this weekend working to repair the damage to the statue and volunteers, including Dave Pace of Brookhaven Monument Company and his employees and volunteer Adolph Wagner of Church Hill, spent Monday morning using a lift to place the Turning Angel back onto its pedestal.

After a couple of hours of prep work, including scraping old plaster off the base of the statue and the top of the pedestal, placing a medal dowel in the center of the top of the pedestal and drilling a hole in the base of the statue, workers secured the statue with straps attached to a lift.

The lift operator, Earl Flemming of the monument company, slowly lifted the statue into the air as the volunteers surrounded it and moved it into place atop the pedestal.

Now, the angel is back in its familiar perch as always, with the exception of the broken wing, which Rushing said should be completed after the Labor Day weekend.

The restoration work also will include a good cleaning for the marble statue that Pace estimates weighs approximately 2,000 pounds.

Ford will begin work on Saturday, Rushing said.

“She works Monday through Friday for the City of New Orleans as superintendent of cemeteries,” Rushing said, adding that the Historic Natchez Foundation will provide Ford lodging while she works Saturday through Monday and again on Labor Day weekend to complete the work.

Rushing said she and other board members appreciate the work of the volunteers, especially Pace and Brookhaven Monument company, which also operates monument companies in Magee, McComb, Natchez and Vicksburg.

“He (Pace) is our angel,” Rushing said. “He has always been a supporter of the cemetery. He will drop whatever he is doing to  do whatever he can to help. We are grateful.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Turning Angel is back on pedestal; repair work to be done over 2 weekends

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

News

Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery

News

Bridge of Sighs vandalism investigated

News

NASD to host help sessions for parents

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 2

News

Miss-Lou could end up between two hurricanes early next week; officials ‘on readiness level’

News

Natchez-Adams School District receives national grant for 350 laptops

News

MDEQ: Fire at Riverbend Landfill in Jefferson County still burning

News

Report of dog shooting leads to discovery of stolen firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge

News

Natchez and Adams County to consider hiring lobbying firm

News

Adams County officials warn of tax scam letter

News

With three weeks before school starts, Natchez officials still working to secure bus contract

News

County officials: School district’s budget request forces tax increase

News

Natchez contractor remembered by friends, colleagues for unique style

News

Former Monmouth owners ‘heartbroken’ by news of Smith’s death

News

Fire at landfill forces Natchez, Adams County to find alternate landfill