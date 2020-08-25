Diamond Dolls win 8U division at local tourney, Bombers Red finish second in 10U division

VIDALIA — The Diamond Dolls 8U softball team’s offense and defense came up huge to win 14-12 over Cleveland Chaos in the 8U division at the Louisiana River Rumble tournament on Saturday.

The Louisiana River Rumble was a one-day youth softball tournament held at the Vidalia Sports Complex. There were three teams in the 8U division, three teams in the 10U division and seven teams in the 14U division. Diamond Dolls were in the 8U division, Bombers Red and Diamond Dolls-Young were in the 10U division and all three are from the Miss-Lou.

8U division

The Dolls offense came out firing by scoring three runs in the first, second and third innings in the 8U championship game against Chaos.

The score was 9-1 going into the bottom of the third inning. Chaos hit three singles, two doubles and scored five runs to cut the Bombers led to three in the bottom of the third. Cleveland held Diamond scoreless in the top of the fourth, scored five more runs in the bottom of the fourth and led 11-9 going into the top of the fifth.

Lily Brooke McDonald came up huge for the Dolls offense with a home run in the fifth inning and doubles by Jade Dye and Laney Folds.

The defense held Chaos to one run in the bottom of the fifth to win the championship. Emma Orr, Dolls’ first baseman, was named the MVP for her defensive skills at first base. Orr also went 3-for-3 at the plate.

“She did a phenomenal job at first base,” said Luke Janette, coach of the Diamond Dolls. “Orr and McDonald, our pitcher, have been our two leaders all year. We had a good tournament and I’m proud of the Dolls.”

Diamond went 1-1 in pool play and was the No. 2 seed in the 8U bracket. Orr said she enjoyed playing in the tournament with her teammates.

10U division

The Bombers Red lost 9-2 to the Louisiana Lady Crushers in the 10U division championship game on Saturday.

Bombers’s Kierstyn Thomas stole two bases and Madison Greene scored a run in the first inning. Tommy Greene, head coach of Bombers Red, said he knows what the Bombers need to work on for its next tournament.

“We’re not used to seeing hitters hit the ball like the Lady Crushers,” Greene said. “We have to work on outfield play and hitting the ball. I think our infielders were pretty good but we need to clean up our outfield play.”

The Lady Crushers offense was led by Avery Hankins who had two RBIs and went 2-for-2 at the plate. Jenna Beth Simmons was also key for Louisiana’s offense as she hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the first.

Ella Moody was key on the mound for the Lady Crushers. She held the Bombers to two runs, struck out five batters and gave up zero hits.

“My form was good, I had confidence in my pitches and I just had a good day on the mound,” said Moody.

Bombers Red finished 1-1 in pool play against Louisiana Lady Crushers and Diamond Dolls-Young and finished as runners-up in the 10U division.

The Diamond Dolls-Young went 0-2 in pool play, lost 12-3 to the Bombers in the first round, lost 14-8 in the second round and finished last out of three teams.