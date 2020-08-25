Jan. 4, 1947 – Aug. 24, 2020

HAZLEHURST — Services for Mr. Harry Luther Foster of Hazlehurst are 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Fair River Baptist Church with burial at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, at the church, and will resume from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Thursday.

Mr. Harry Luther Foster, 73, went to be with his Lord on August 24, 2020.

He was born on January 4, 1947 to the late Issac Foster and Alice Louise Fugler Foster.

Mr. Foster was a member of Bude Baptist Church and worked as a Backhoe Operator for Ike Foster & Sons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved Southern Gospel Music.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Clay Foster and wife, Missy; daughter, Darla Nash; brother, Terrel Foster and sisters, Mary Parmer, Ann Rabb and Nan New. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Grant Montgomery, Huntleigh Foster, Michael Andrews and Hayden Foster, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

