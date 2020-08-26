Adams County records another COVID-19 death in Wednesday’s report

NATCHEZ — Adams County recorded another COVID-19 death in Wednesday’s statewide report, bringing the county’s total number of deaths up to 31 since the pandemic began on March 11.

Adams County’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 751.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 904 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 58 new deaths on Wednesday.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 79,206 with 2,315 deaths.

Adams County had 100 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Concordia Parish now has a total of 429 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

