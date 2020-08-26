City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

NATCHEZ — Official offices in the City of Natchez and Adams County will be closed until 1 p.m. Thursday pending weather conditions, emergency officials said.

Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy sent out a CodeRED alert to Natchez and Adams County residents on Wednesday evening.

“All City and County official businesses will not open until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, pending weather conditions,” Hardy said.

If any resident in Adams County has damages relating to Hurricane Laura, they can self-report by going to the Adams County website. at www.adamscounty.net and clicking on “Report Damage,” Hardy said.

“With severe weather approaching in the early morning hours (Thursday), please take this time to have a family plan and stay weather aware by signing up for CodeRED alerts. The CodeRed link can also be found at the Adams County website,” she said.

For more information, the Emergency Operation Center can be reached at 601-653-8402.