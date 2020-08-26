City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced City Hall would be closed Thursday morning until noon due to the possibility of extreme weather conditions as Laura grows to a Category 4 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gibson said City Hall would be closed for the safety of citizens and employees.

Hurricane Laura is projected to pass West of Adams County and strong winds and other severe weather conditions are likely to occur overnight Wednesday and during the early morning hours on Thursday, Gibson said.

Those with questions regarding the delayed opening of City Hall on Thursday may call 601-445-7555, Gibson said.