August 26, 2020

  • 86°

John William Walker

By Staff Reports

Published 6:26 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Oct. 28, 1941 – August 24, 2020

CLAYTON — Funeral services for John “Dub” William Walker, 78, of Clayton, LA, who died Aug. 24, 2020, in Vidalia, will be held at Clayton Apostolic Pentecostal Church Chapel on August 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Melton Rushing and Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Kings Cemetery in Wisner, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

News

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

News

Business dubbed ‘Project Silver’ to bring 200 jobs to downtown Natchez

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure

News

Cathedral preschooler tests positive for COVID-19; some students quarantined

News

Marco collapses, Laura headed for US as potential Category 3 hurricane

News

Turning Angel is back on pedestal; repair work to be done over 2 weekends

News

The Dart: Dog becomes woman’s lifesaver

News

Storm updates: Coast residents flee as possible tandem hurricanes threaten area

News

Adams County breaks daily record for new COVID-19 cases Sunday

News

Natchez police respond to two separate stabbings Saturday night

News

Longwood’s iconic roofs receive protective waterproof coating

News

Mississippi governor declares emergency ahead of Laura, Marco

News

Tropical storm update: Two storms advance toward Gulf, may overlap paths

News

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported by Adams County coroner Saturday morning.

News

Two suspects arrested in armed robbery