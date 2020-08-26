John William Walker

Oct. 28, 1941 – August 24, 2020

CLAYTON — Funeral services for John “Dub” William Walker, 78, of Clayton, LA, who died Aug. 24, 2020, in Vidalia, will be held at Clayton Apostolic Pentecostal Church Chapel on August 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Rev. Melton Rushing and Bro. Chris Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Kings Cemetery in Wisner, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.