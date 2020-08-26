Sept. 26, 1932 – Aug. 23, 2020

VIDALIA — Graveside services for Miriam Hammett, 87, of Vidalia, will be held at Natchez City Cemetery on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Father John Pardue officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

