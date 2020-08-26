Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

NATCHEZ — Some Miss-Lou area schools will be closing Thursday, Aug. 27 in anticipation of Hurricane Laura, school officials said.

Adams County Christian School officials announced the school would close Thursday on social media.

“After consulting with local government officials and other area schools, we have decided that due to potential adverse weather conditions related to Hurricane Laura, AC will be closed on Thursday, August 27th. Please stay safe!” the post states.

Principal Norm Yvon announced plans to close Cathedral School in an email to parents and staff Wednesday.

“In anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Laura, Cathedral School will be closed on Thursday, August 27. Stay safe and we will see everyone back on Friday,” the email states.

Concordia Parish schools will also be closed Thursday for the storm, Superintendent Whest Shirley said.

Shirley said school officials will continue to monitor the weather and decide Thursday afternoon whether Concordia Parish’s public schools will be back in session on Friday.