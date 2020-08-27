Sept. 7, 1936 – Aug. 26, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Billy Joe Strong, 83, of Natchez, who died Wednesday August 26, 2020 in Natchez will be 10 a.m. Saturday August 29, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Brother Dillon Wickliff officiating.

Burial will follow at Roseland Cemetery in Gloster under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church.

Mr. Strong was born September 7, 1936 in Coles, MS, the son of Oren Henry Strong and Lexene Sorrels Strong.

He was a Deacon at Immanuel Baptist Church, and was very active in the church. He loved to golf, once hitting a hole in one. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Mr. Strong was preceded in death by his parents; brother Byford Strong and wife Murl Strong; sister Jeanette Hood and husband Johnny; brother Lavon Strong and wife Ann; and brother Rayford Strong.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Strong; three sons David “Tony” Strong of Natchez, Bobby Strong and wife Kelly of Grayson, La, Chris Strong and wife Michelle of Natchez; grandchildren, Shelby Strong of Natchez, Lane S. Strong and wife Tori of Vidalia, Ryan Strong of Vidalia, Rivers Strong of Grayson, La, Katherine Strong of Natchez and Blayne Strong of Grayson, La; great grandchildren Lyla and Myles of Natchez, sister in law Nelda Strong of Natchez; and brother Dr. David Hill Strong and wife Debra Strong of Brookhaven, Ms.

Pallbearers will be Omer Strong, Jim Strong, David Strong, Mark Strong, Jason Strong, Bob Strong and Jonathan Strong.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.