May 4, 1941 – Aug. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Eva Mae Scott-William, 80, of Natchez who passed away on August 15, 2020 in Jackson, MS; will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at noon at Buelah Baptist Church in Natchez, MS with Rev. Roderick Lewis officiating; burial will follow at Salem Baptist Church cemetery in Stanton, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Mrs. Eva was born on May 4, 1941, in Bude, MS, to Stanton Scott and Geneva Grinnell Scott.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Michael William; one sister, Jessie Lee Chatman; one brother, Herman Scott; one brother-in-law, Rev. Alonzo Irving; and one nephew, Charles Chatman.

Her life will be forever cherished and honored by all who loved her. Eva is survived by one loving daughter, Cynthia William; one sister, Mildred Irving both of Natchez, MS; four grandchildren, Cynethia Washington, Quintamis William and wife, Dominisha, Devontae Perry and Kamicia Robinson of Natchez and Hattiesburg, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

