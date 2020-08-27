August 28, 2020

  • 79°

Katie Moore

By Staff Reports

Published 11:00 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

July 24, 1939 – Aug. 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Katie Moore, 81, of Natchez, MS, who died Aug. 22, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center, Jackson, MS, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Leroy White officiating.

Burial will follow immediately at the cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Beginnings B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Katie Moore was born July 24, 1939, Natchez, MS, the daughter of Walter Knight and Annie Elouise Smith.  Mrs. Moore is a retired Educator from Concordia Parish School Systems; a member of the NAACP, Adams County Democratic Executive Committee and a member of the retired Teachers of Association.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Moore, Sr.; one aunt, Lela Smith; one daughter, Nancy James

She is survived by her three sons, Cleveland Moore, Richard Paige, Jessie Turner, his wife Helen; two daughters, Margaret Moore, Estelle Swazy; one sister-in-law, Maggie Moore, all of Natchez, MS; eight grandchildren, Shelia Albert, her husband, Terence, Shreveport, LA, Clarence Briggs, his wife, Shinita, Heartland, TX, Ronnie Rice, his wife Stella, Lonnie Moore, his wife Claudia, Debra Moore, Audrey Moore, Ashleigh Brooks, Katie Moore, all of Natchez, MS; a host of other relatives, educators, other relatives and friends.

