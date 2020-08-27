August 28, 2020

Kenneth Ray Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 10:58 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

WASHINGTON — Graveside services for Kenneth Ray “Glue” Smith will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church cemetery in Washington, MS.  (Please remember to wear your mask and social distance.)

Kenneth who was fondly known as “Glue” was born May 7, 1959 to Herman B. Smith Sr. and Augustine Thomas Smith, he was a great basketball player.  Kenneth made his transition on August 20, 2020.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two brothers, Vernon Thomas, Herman B. Smith  Jr.; two aunts, Frances Wright and Alma Gooden; two uncles, Walter and Cleveland Thomas.

Kenneth is survived by one sister, Anna Ware and husband Kenneth; four brothers, Bill Smith, James Thomas and Lee Edward Thomas and his wife, Laura; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends knew “Glue” and loved him.

