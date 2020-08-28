August 28, 2020

  • 75°

Barbara J. Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 9:27 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

Oct. 8, 1938 – Aug. 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — Barbara J. Brown Smith, 81, of Natchez, was born October 8, 1938, to parents Helen Wood and Jim Brown in Port Gibson.

Barbara is survived by her son, Chris Smith, his wife Sheila, granddaughter Brooke, her sister, Maridel Black and husband Kenneth, sister-in-law Joyce Smith and six nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, J.D. Smith of Natchez, and two brothers-in-law Wayne and Dennis Smith.

She retired from ACCS after teaching second grade for 53 years and enjoyed educating her students.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 111 days

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 3

News

Adams County supervisors discuss budget in Friday meeting

News

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green to retire Aug. 31

News

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

News

Deep Down: New book highlights uniqueness of Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

News

Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

News

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

News

Business dubbed ‘Project Silver’ to bring 200 jobs to downtown Natchez

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure