Barbara J. Smith

Oct. 8, 1938 – Aug. 21, 2020

NATCHEZ — Barbara J. Brown Smith, 81, of Natchez, was born October 8, 1938, to parents Helen Wood and Jim Brown in Port Gibson.

Barbara is survived by her son, Chris Smith, his wife Sheila, granddaughter Brooke, her sister, Maridel Black and husband Kenneth, sister-in-law Joyce Smith and six nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, J.D. Smith of Natchez, and two brothers-in-law Wayne and Dennis Smith.

She retired from ACCS after teaching second grade for 53 years and enjoyed educating her students.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.