August 28, 2020

  • 75°

Jerrell Winston May

By Staff Reports

Published 9:35 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

NATCHEZ — Jerrell Winston May, known as Mr. Whiskers, left here Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, 2020 for his Heavenly home.  He is already wheeling and dealing; and Heaven will have the most beautiful Christmas trees this year. And just think about the crawfish, and those sweet watermelons. And what about all that beautiful statuary and garden art, and those beautiful southern rockers, Adirondack furniture and swings. We could go on and on!!  He wanted to let everyone know how much he loved his business and his many valued customers and friends. He apologizes for not letting everyone know ahead of time, but he has business to take care of in Heaven and he could not stay.
We will celebrate his life with graveside services at Scott Cemetery in Monterey, LA, at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 111 days

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 3

News

Adams County supervisors discuss budget in Friday meeting

News

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green to retire Aug. 31

News

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

News

Deep Down: New book highlights uniqueness of Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou

News

Storm update: High winds take down sign on Devereux Drive, trees around county

BREAKING NEWS

City and county official offices close Thursday morning for severe weather

News

School board members get update on new school building project

News

Combs stepping down from Visit Natchez, NCPC on Oct. 1

BREAKING NEWS

City Hall to close Thursday for severe weather

News

Stine locations to remain open as long as possible Wednesday

BREAKING NEWS

Some schools close for Hurricane Laura

News

Business dubbed ‘Project Silver’ to bring 200 jobs to downtown Natchez

News

Vidalia board reverses votes on appointments

News

Miss-Lou preparing for flooding, possible tornadoes from Hurricane Laura

News

Natchez Alderwoman Valencia Hall tests positive for COVID-19

News

Self-filled sandbags available Tuesday in Adams County, Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez mayor self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure