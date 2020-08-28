August 28, 2020

Kenneth Ray Smith

Staff Reports

Published 9:31 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

May 7, 1959 – Aug. 20, 2020

WASHINGTON — Graveside services for Kenneth Ray “Glue” Smith were held Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Paul Baptist Church cemetery in Washington, MS.

Kenneth, who was fondly known as “Glue,” was born May 7, 1959 to Augustine Thomas Smith. He was a great basketball player. Kenneth made his transition on August 20, 2020.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; two brothers, Vernon Thomas, Herman B. Smith Jr.; two aunts, Frances Wright and Alma Gooden; two uncles, Walter and Cleveland Thomas.

Kenneth is survived by one sister, Anna Ware and husband Kenneth; five brothers, Wilbert Lee Smith, Bobbie Smith, Bill Smith, James Thomas and Lee Edward Thomas and his wife, Laura; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. All of them knew “Glue” and loved him.

