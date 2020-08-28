Our prayers go out to victims of Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura dealt the Miss-Lou a tough blow on Thursday.

Several trees were felled by the storm, some houses and vehicles were damaged.

At least one traffic death could have been caused by the storm, officials said.

As bad as the storm was, work crews from Adams County and Concordia Parish worked throughout the day as the storm was passing and afterwards to remove downed trees from roadways and off of houses.

Electric workers worked quickly to restore power to thousands of customers who lost power due to storm damage.

City officials and emergency first responders all worked the aftermath of the storm to get things back in order quickly.

For the most part the cleanup was quick and effective and we appreciate the hard work and effort of the workers and volunteers of the Miss-Lou who worked to get us through the storm.

Now, we offer our thoughts and prayers to the people of coastal Louisiana and Texas who suffered the most severe blow from the storm.

We wish them a swift and full recovery.