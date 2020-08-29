Actor Chadwick Boseman remembered from Natchez filming days

NATCHEZ — While many people regard “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman as a hero, the actor’s death also resonated with many Natchez residents who remember him as a nice guy from his starring role as James Brown in the film “Get on Up.”

Boseman reportedly died Friday at age 43 with Stage 4 colon cancer.

The Tate Taylor film “Get on Up,” which was filmed in Natchez, was released in 2014 just one year after Boseman’s first staring film “42” in which Boseman portrayed the baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson.

Natchez attorney Tony Heidelberg said he met Boseman on the set of “Get on Up” in the opening scene where Boseman fired a shotgun inside of a building.

“I’ve never in my life met someone so versatile in how they acted. He played James Brown and he never got out of character but when you talked to him personally he was just the average Joe. He was not flashy. We was mellow, loved to blend in with people and never treated anyone like they were less than him. That’s what I loved about him,” Heidelberg said. “He was always a pleasant guy and could put himself into any character at any time.”

As they were filming, Heidelberg said he got to hang out with Boseman, Taylor and producer John Norris on the set and at their home in Church Hill.

“Chad and I exchanged numbers and as I’ve traveled sometimes we ran into each other. He was such a cool person,” Heidelberg said. “I did not know until about six months ago he had an issue with colon cancer. I’ve had colon cancer myself twice in the last five years and recovered from it so we shared that in common.

“I’ve been cancer free for about three years. When I saw a picture of (Boseman) about five or six months ago, it reminded me of where I was. His cancer was extremely progressive whereas mine was slow moving. I don’t know this firsthand but I just believe that with who he was and his character, he fought it and did everything he could to stay on this earth. But when God calls you home, no matter who you are or what you do, it’s just time to go home.”

Kevin Preston, co-owner of Magnolia Bluffs Casino & Hotel, said the hotel hosted functions for the cast and crew of “Get on Up” as it was being filmed.

Through his mutual friendship with Taylor and John, Preston said he also had encounters with Boseman and was devastated to hear of his death.

“Getting to meet (Boseman) and spend time around him was pretty special. He was such a sweet, sweet man and I was devastated to hear the news,” Preston said. “He was a salt of the earth type of guy. We’ve always had great conversations. It’s heartbreaking to see someone that young with so much potential have such a short lifespan.”

Preston said his conversations with Boseman were less about film and more about the casino business and everyday life.

“He was really curious about the business and asked about the casino,” Preston said. “He wanted to know more about other things and it was really cool to have conversations with him that didn’t entail the celebrity side of life. It was like you were talking to a close friend. He’ll be missed. I think he’s definitely made a huge impact from a movie aspect just with the stuff that he’s done so far.”