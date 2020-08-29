March 19, 1933 – Aug. 28, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Jack Taunton, 87, of Jonesville, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro Tony Ganey, Bro. Dustin Davis and Bro. Dustin Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Taunton Coleman Cemetery, Manifest, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.