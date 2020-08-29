State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Saturday

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 735 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Saturday.

Adams County has had a total of 735 cases and 31 deaths since the outbreak. As of Friday, Merit Health Natchez is housing 10 COVID-19 patients with three of them in ICU. Statewide, 674 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients are hospitalized and 145 suspected positive patients. MSDH reports 215 of Mississippi’s COVID-19 patients are in ICU ant 111 are on ventilators.

As of Saturday, 157 long term care facilities in the state have active COVID-19 outbreaks were an outbreak is defined as one or more positive cases among residents or staff.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,029 with 2,247 deaths.

Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.

More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 780 31 46 12 Alcorn 616 6 17 1 Amite 272 7 14 2 Attala 581 25 90 20 Benton 193 1 2 0 Bolivar 1462 48 77 12 Calhoun 468 10 23 4 Carroll 289 12 45 9 Chickasaw 581 20 36 11 Choctaw 154 4 0 0 Claiborne 435 16 43 9 Clarke 437 30 * 31 9 Clay 469 14 2 1 Coahoma 969 17 77 2 Copiah 1056 31 30 4 Covington 716 17 9 4 De Soto 4548 43 49 9 Forrest 2119 61 121 35 Franklin 175 3 3 1 George 679 12 5 2 Greene 290 14 35 6 Grenada 934 32 88 17 Hancock 487 18 8 4 Harrison 3268 53 149 18 Hinds 6473 138 360 59 Holmes 1039 54 98 20 Humphreys 335 14 20 6 Issaquena 97 3 0 0 Itawamba 545 14 51 9 Jackson 2946 59 74 7 Jasper 479 13 1 0 Jefferson 217 9 8 2 Jefferson Davis 302 8 3 1 Jones 2146 72 174 35 Kemper 269 15 38 9 Lafayette 1377 34 121 24 Lamar 1432 29 10 5 Lauderdale 1737 106 213 58 Lawrence 402 10 18 1 Leake 878 31 4 0 Lee 2139 54 144 27 Leflore 1229 75 185 45 Lincoln 962 51 129 30 Lowndes 1272 53 92 28 Madison 2939 83 223 41 Marion 775 26 48 6 Marshall 934 12 27 5 Monroe 1025 57 148 44 Montgomery 406 16 25 7 Neshoba 1418 99 109 37 Newton 660 14 14 3 Noxubee 518 14 17 4 Oktibbeha 1404 46 185 29 Panola 1288 23 13 2 Pearl River 743 48 66 19 Perry 290 9 0 0 Pike 1124 44 74 19 Pontotoc 1049 11 6 1 Prentiss 612 12 47 3 Quitman 319 3 0 0 Rankin 2817 62 131 17 Scott 1091 22 15 3 Sharkey 249 8 42 7 Simpson 936 39 100 20 Smith 463 13 54 8 Stone 310 10 27 3 Sunflower 1252 36 50 8 Tallahatchie 623 13 9 2 Tate 853 32 32 12 Tippah 538 15 2 0 Tishomingo 547 28 93 20 Tunica 448 11 12 2 Union 876 21 40 11 Walthall 563 24 67 13 Warren 1303 46 107 22 Washington 1982 60 82 20 Wayne 846 21 * 58 10 Webster 298 13 52 11 Wilkinson 276 17 8 4 Winston 691 19 40 11 Yalobusha 359 12 35 7 Yazoo 950 21 29 4 Total 82,029 2,427 4,830 993

* Note: A death previously reported in Wayne County has been corrected to Clarke County.