State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Sunday
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 647 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Sunday.
Adams County has 10 new COVID-19 cases reported by MSDH since Saturday and a total of 790 cases and 31 deaths reported since the outbreak. As of Friday, Merit Health Natchez is housing 10 COVID-19 patients with three of them in ICU. Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 82,676 with 2,441 deaths.
Statewide, 674 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized as of Friday and 145 suspected positive patients. MSDH reports 215 of Mississippi’s COVID-19 patients were in ICU ant 111 were on ventilators.
Guidelines from MSDH state social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 and wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others.
More details of COVID-19 in the state, along with preventive steps to take against coronavirus and statewide testing locations, are online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Adams
|790
|31
|Alcorn
|624
|6
|Amite
|273
|7
|Attala
|583
|25
|Benton
|194
|1
|Bolivar
|1488
|49
|Calhoun
|470
|10
|Carroll
|291
|12
|Chickasaw
|584
|20
|Choctaw
|155
|4
|Claiborne
|439
|16
|Clarke
|462
|30
|Clay
|472
|15
|Coahoma
|975
|18
|Copiah
|1092
|31
|Covington
|719
|17
|De Soto
|4585
|43
|Forrest
|2125
|61
|Franklin
|175
|3
|George
|684
|13
|Greene
|294
|14
|Grenada
|941
|32
|Hancock
|490
|20
|Harrison
|3285
|54
|Hinds
|6523
|139
|Holmes
|1039
|54
|Humphreys
|335
|14
|Issaquena
|97
|3
|Itawamba
|555
|16
|Jackson
|2990
|60
|Jasper
|480
|13
|Jefferson
|219
|9
|Jefferson Davis
|303
|8
|Jones
|2153
|72
|Kemper
|270
|15
|Lafayette
|1419
|34
|Lamar
|1438
|29
|Lauderdale
|1755
|106
|Lawrence
|402
|10
|Leake
|878
|31
|Lee
|2162
|54
|Leflore
|1234
|75
|Lincoln
|970
|51
|Lowndes
|1279
|53
|Madison
|2967
|83
|Marion
|781
|26
|Marshall
|940
|12
|Monroe
|1035
|57
|Montgomery
|408
|16
|Neshoba
|1429
|99
|Newton
|664
|14
|Noxubee
|518
|14
|Oktibbeha
|1426
|46
|Panola
|1293
|23
|Pearl River
|748
|48
|Perry
|293
|9
|Pike
|1129
|45
|Pontotoc
|1058
|11
|Prentiss
|615
|12
|Quitman
|320
|3
|Rankin
|2842
|63
|Scott
|1092
|22
|Sharkey
|250
|8
|Simpson
|938
|39
|Smith
|467
|13
|Stone
|312
|10
|Sunflower
|1258
|36
|Tallahatchie
|629
|13
|Tate
|854
|32
|Tippah
|545
|15
|Tishomingo
|551
|28
|Tunica
|449
|12
|Union
|878
|21
|Walthall
|563
|24
|Warren
|1313
|46
|Washington
|1983
|60
|Wayne
|846
|21
|Webster
|303
|13
|Wilkinson
|277
|17
|Winston
|694
|19
|Yalobusha
|363
|12
|Yazoo
|954
|21
|Total
|82,676
|2,441
