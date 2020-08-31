Oct. 6, 1934 – Aug. 28, 2020

FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Edith Price Keyes, 85, of Waterproof, who died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 in Ferriday, will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Emile Bordelon and Tommy Barron officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Clayton Baptist Church.

