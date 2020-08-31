Joyce T. Berryhill

April 14, 1922 – August 29, 2020

COLES — Graveside services for Joyce Turner Berryhill, 98, will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Berryhill Cementery, located at Royal Chapel in Coles, MS under the direction of Brown Funeral Home, Gloster, MS.

Mrs. Berryhill, who was lovingly known as “Mamaw” and/or “Miss Joyce” to so many of her family and friends, was born April 14, 1922 to Cora Elizabeth and Charlie Turner in Richton, MS and was a graduate of Richton High School where she was a member of the Girl’s Basketball Team throughout her high school days. She was truly a “Christian” with a strong faith in the Lord and one who lived and read her Bible daily—she always told her children, grandchildren and everyone she knew to trust in the Lord and always put God first in their lives.

Before her move to Starkville, MS, she was a long time active member of Union Methodist Church, on Pine Street, where she taught Sunday School for many, many years. After moving to Starkville, she transferred her membership to Starkville United Methodist Church so she could continue her active service to God. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great, Great Grandmother—all of which were the love of her life—she always signed special cards to her family with the words “God Loves You and I Love You.” Before her retirement from Gloster High School as a Secretary, she was employed at Carter’s Garment Factory in Centreville, MS for a few years. After leaving Carter’s, she drove a School Bus Route for the Gloster Public Schools, where she was dedicated to loving and taking care of the needs of all the children who rode her bus to and from school—sometimes even taking them home with her. After retirement, she enjoyed making beautiful quilts to give to her children and grandchildren—she also spent time working on word puzzles and meeting new people to make friends with. But her favorite thing to do was crocheting and knitting—she would sit for hours crocheting and knitting many different items, not for herself, but to give to all her family, her many friends and even strangers—it gave her so much joy, happiness and pleasure to share her wonderful talent with so many people she knew and met—she never met a stranger. She always took every opportunity to teach anyone who was interested, how to knit and crochet. “Miss Joyce”/ “Mamaw” was the most loving and caring person and it showed in how she lived her life each and every day. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. “Billy” Berryhill, her parents, Cora Elizabeth and Charlie Thomas Turner; her three sisters, Melba Odom, Emily Langston, Jewell Edwards and her two brothers, Edward Turner and Beldon Turner.

Survivors include two sons: Darryl Berryhill and wife, Mary of Livingston, LA; Billy Ray Berryhill and wife, Amy of Starkville, MS; two daughters: Mary Lessley and Husband, Jimmy of Natchez, MS and Kay Washington of Nashville, TN; eleven grandchildren: Joy Berryhill of Lafayette, LA; Derek Berryhill, Stephanie May and Steve Brizzard, Jr., (deceased) of Livingston, LA; Jay Lessley and Joel Lessley of Natchez, MS; Elizabeth Van Uden of Kingwood, TX; Kim McQueen, Brian Washington and Cody Berryhill of Nashville, TN and Carolina Berryhill of Jackson, MS. Other Survivors include nineteen Great Grandchildren and seven Great, Great Grandchildren, along with other relatives and many, many special friends.

Pallbearers will be Derek Berryhill, Cody Berryhill, Brian Washington, Turner Lessley, Jay Lessley, Joel Lessley and Bryan Van Uden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.