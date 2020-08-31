Miss-Lou sports history: Sept. 1

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Chrystal Sylvester goes 2-for-3 with two inside-the-park home runs and six runs batted in as the Natchez High Lady Bulldogs defeat Jim Hill 13-0 in a game that is called after three and two-third innings.

TEN YEARS AGO

Mallory Lancaster goes 2-for-3 with two doubles and 3 RBIs while Caitlyn Upton goes 2-for-2 with a double as Trinity Episcopal defeats Tensas Academy 16-4 to go to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in MAIS District 6-A.

FIVE YEARS AGO

Centreville Academy senior Makenzie Tarver pitches a shutout while Macie Miley hits a three-run, inside-the-park home run as the Lady Tigers roll past the Ben’s Ford Christian School Lady Eagles 15-0.