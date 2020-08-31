August 31, 2020

  • 79°

Some Natchez Water Works customers under boil water order

By Scott Hawkins

Published 8:29 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez Water Works customers in the area of John R. Junkin Drive from Homochitto Street to the Mississippi River Bridge and immediate surrounding areas are under a boil water notice, according to Natchez Water Works.

“If you are not listed in the areas above, but you lost water pressure, then you are under a Precautionary Boil Water Notice also,” a notice on the Natchez Water Works website states. “Please advise Natchez Water Works in this instance by calling 601-445-5521. (press 8 for after hours).”

Below is the full notice from the Natchez Water Works Website:

Precautionary boil water notice in effect until further notice (starting 08/31/2020)

Customers of Natchez Water Works (601) 445-5521

Number of affected customers: Approximately 351

Affected areas:

John R. Junkin Drive from Homochitto Street to MS River Bridge and Immediate Surrounding Areas.

Note: If you are not listed in the areas above, but you lost water pressure, then you are under a Precautionary Boil Water Notice Also. Please advise Natchez Water Works in this instance by calling 601-445-5521. (press 8 for after hours)

Checklist for Safe Water Use

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

DO

Boil Water vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days. Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

FOR UPDATES GO TO NATCHEZWATERWORKS.COM

 

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Some Natchez Water Works customers under boil water order

News

Your Take: All prepared for Hurricane Laura

News

Pets of The Week

News

Interim Natchez Fire Chief sworn in Monday

COVID-19

Adams County records another COVID-19 death in Monday report

News

Plans for old depot restaurant progressing

News

Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum mission continues

News

The Dart: Woman devoted to fasting, prayer

News

Being made whole again: Repair work progressing on Turning Angel statue

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Sunday

News

Actor Chadwick Boseman remembered from Natchez filming days

News

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Images from premiere of ‘Get On Up’ filmed in Natchez

News

Chadwick Boseman, who starred as James Brown in movie filmed in Natchez, dies of cancer

News

Deep Down: Bestselling author focuses on eccentricities of Natchez, it’s struggles with past

News

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after 111 days

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 3

News

Adams County supervisors discuss budget in Friday meeting

News

Natchez Fire Chief Ventris Green to retire Aug. 31

News

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong to retire in early 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal wreck possibly caused by storm in Concordia Parish

News

Evacuees fill local hotel rooms after Hurricane Laura

News

Man faces simple assault charge over chokehold

News

Two suspects plead guilty to recent graffiti incidents in Natchez

DEVELOPING NEWS

Hurricane Laura causes widespread damage in Miss-Lou