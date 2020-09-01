Man held in connection to string of ATV thefts

NATCHEZ — Adams County law enforcement officials said they have arrested a man on grand larceny charges in connection to a string of all terrain vehicle thefts in the county.

Lathyn Perkins, 22, was being held in the Adams County Jail on Tuesday on two charges of grand larceny, officials said.

“Adams County has experienced a rash of 4-wheeler thefts over the last two weeks,” states a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. “A total of eight 4-wheelers have been reported stolen with an estimated total value of $42,000.”

On Monday, deputies received information about 4-wheelers on Fieldview Drive, the press release states.

“Deputies and investigators made contact with the property owners and received permission to search,” officials said. “Three of the stolen 4-wheelers were recovered from this location. Two more 4-wheelers were recovered in areas close to this residence.”

Further investigation led to Perkins, the press release states.