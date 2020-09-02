Centreville Academy football game canceled against Silliman Institute
CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Academy Tigers were scheduled to travel to Clinton, La. to take on Silliman Institute Wildcats Friday night, but because Louisiana is still in Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening, that game has been canceled.
Centreville Academy (1-1) will have an extra week of practice to prepare for its next game — at Brookhaven Academy on Friday, Sept. 11 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Silliman Institute has yet to play a game this season while some of Louisiana’s 14 MAIS schools have decided to travel to Mississippi to play games.
Centreville was hoping to build on its momentum after a hard-fought 38-28 win at home over Bowling Green School last Friday night.
