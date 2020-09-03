Aug. 17, 1923 – Aug. 29, 2020

LAFAYETTE — Services for Mary Allen Fowler will be at 11 a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home Chapel, 1011 N. St. Antoine Street Lafayette, Louisiana 70501, with Rev. Maggie Banks officiating. Interment will be at Fountain Memorial Garden, 1010 Pandora Street, Lafayette, Louisiana 70506.

Mrs. Fowler is the daughter of Mose and Edna Johnson Allen. She grew up in the Providence Community of Natchez Ms. At sixteen, she offered her life to Jesus Christ, was baptized and joined the Providence Baptist Church.

She attended the Susie B. West Elementary School and St. Francis High School, in Natchez Ms. Later, she met and married Sidney Albert Fowler. Their marriage lasted 74 years. To this union, one daughter, Audrey Lynn Fowler (Martin) was born. She transferred her membership to the Zion Chapel A.M.E. Church. She served as a member of the Daughters of Richard Allen.

She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and decorating. She was an excellent cook and was adept at trying new recipes. She took pride in keeping a neat home and in her personal attire. She was always neat as a pin, soft-spoken, and quiet. But she was a tower of wisdom. Demure, graceful, and classy are apt words to describe her.

She and her husband moved to Lafayette, LA. to live with their daughter, in 2001. Both joined the Trinity CME Church Congregation under Rev. Maggie C. Banks.

She is survived by her daughter, Audrey Fowler Martin. Eric and Philis Fowler, Aurielle and Jonathan Fowler, Jonathan Fowler, Jr., Lola Fowler, Errol, Mandy, and Jalen Martin, Lauren Martin Carter, Kerry Carter, and Camille Wren Carter, Oscar and Theta Williams, Tia Edward, Anrea Thomas, Mattiel Brooks, Kenneth Watson, Bessie Parker Fowler, Joy Allen, Tori White and other nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is predeceased by her parents, Mose and Edna Allen, her husband, Sidney Albert Fowler, twin brother Joseph Allen and sister, Sophie Allen Henderson; nephew, Mose Henderson, and nieces Edna Henderson Reed Campbell, and Mary Ann Henderson, son-in-law, Johnny Earl Martin and grandson Trevor L. Martin.

When the morning wakens, then may I arise, pure and fresh and sinless in thy holy eyes.