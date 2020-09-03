September 3, 2020

  • 91°

Wanda Eugenia Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 2:03 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020

Oct. 3, 1970 – Aug. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Wanda Eugenia Williams, 49, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Natchez. She was born on October 3, 1970 to Herman and Alberta Williams. She was a graduate of North Natchez High School class of 1988. She was a Jehovah’s Witness.

Wanda leaves to cherish these precious memories, her parents, a beloved son Xavier Taj Mulamba (Pierre Mulamba); two sisters, Katrina Denise Williams and Veronica Webster (Andrew, Jr.) both of Natchez; a niece, Valynncia Andre’s Webster; a nephew, Andrew Webster III, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. via Zoom Conference. Final arrangements are entrusted to Webb/Winfield Funeral Home.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Officials urge distancing, mask wearing over holiday weekend

News

Natchez Water Works precautionary boil water advisory lifted

News

Your Take: Sandra Wimberly’s banana blossom

News

Local veterinarian, pilot killed in Tuesday airplane crash

News

Rolling ‘N’ the Dough wins $10K just when owners needed it

News

Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen set millage rate to fund budget

News

Natchez schools still negotiating with bus provider

BREAKING NEWS

Magnolia Flag beats out Shield Flag to be on November ballots

News

2020 Homochitto River Festival canceled

News

Man held in connection to string of ATV thefts

News

Some Natchez Water Works customers under boil water order

News

Your Take: All prepared for Hurricane Laura

News

Pets of The Week

News

Interim Natchez Fire Chief sworn in Monday

COVID-19

Adams County records another COVID-19 death in Monday report

News

Plans for old depot restaurant progressing

News

Rhythm Nightclub Memorial Museum mission continues

News

The Dart: Woman devoted to fasting, prayer

News

Being made whole again: Repair work progressing on Turning Angel statue

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths on Sunday

News

Actor Chadwick Boseman remembered from Natchez filming days

News

Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Images from premiere of ‘Get On Up’ filmed in Natchez

News

Chadwick Boseman, who starred as James Brown in movie filmed in Natchez, dies of cancer

News

Deep Down: Bestselling author focuses on eccentricities of Natchez, it’s struggles with past