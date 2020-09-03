Oct. 3, 1970 – Aug. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Wanda Eugenia Williams, 49, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Natchez. She was born on October 3, 1970 to Herman and Alberta Williams. She was a graduate of North Natchez High School class of 1988. She was a Jehovah’s Witness.

Wanda leaves to cherish these precious memories, her parents, a beloved son Xavier Taj Mulamba (Pierre Mulamba); two sisters, Katrina Denise Williams and Veronica Webster (Andrew, Jr.) both of Natchez; a niece, Valynncia Andre’s Webster; a nephew, Andrew Webster III, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. via Zoom Conference. Final arrangements are entrusted to Webb/Winfield Funeral Home.