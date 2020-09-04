Nov. 2, 1942 – Sept. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Abe Fletcher, 77, of Natchez, who died Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. This will be a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Abe was born November 2, 1942 in Natchez, the son of Alphrene Strauder Fletcher and Willie Fletcher. He graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School and furthered his education at Natchez College (A.A.); Mississippi Valley State University (B.S.); Alcorn State University (M.Ed,Ed.S). Mr. Fletcher was a retired educator/vocational director. He served as a deacon and former Sunday school teacher at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church and held memberships with Mississippi Valley State Alumni Association, Retired Educator Personnel of MS (Adams County Unit) and H.R. Revels Lodge #3 F&AM P.H.A. In his leisure, he enjoyed woodworking, reading, watching news, sports and westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a host of other relatives.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Alma H. Fletcher; son Arvin Arneal Fletcher, Sr. and wife Melissa; daughter Alethea Fletcher Hampton; brother Richard Fletcher and wife Virginia; sister, Lettie Mae Fletcher; grandchildren, Christopher O’Quinn, Arvin Fletcher, Jr., Alea Camille Hampton, Ava Clarese Hampton; three great-grandchildren; nephews, Napoleon Fletcher, Stephen Fletcher and wife Tiffany; nieces Mamie Brisco, Beatrice King, Katie Wesley, Shannon Fletcher, Ethel Rose Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.

