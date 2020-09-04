CLAYTON — Graveside services for Floyd Lavon Barber, 63, of Clayton, LA who died August 27, 2020, at Riverland Medical Center will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Clayton Garden Of Rest in Clayton, LA under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, LA.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a walk-through visitation will be held at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Clayton, LA from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 5, 2020.