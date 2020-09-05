Cathedral Green Wave routs Hillcrest Christian School Cougars in football district opener

JACKSON — Noah Russ threw two touchdown passes while Kaden Batieste scored three different ways as the Cathedral High School Green Wave rolled to a 51-7 win over the Hillcrest Christian School Cougars Friday night in the MAIS District 4-4A opener for both teams.

“I thought we played well tonight. All the kids got some playing time tonight,” said Chuck Darbonne, Green Wave head coach. “Everybody got some experience on offense and defense.”

Russ completed eight of 12 passes for 155 yards and the two scores. The first was for 24 yards to Batieste at the 2:37 mark of the first quarter that gave Cathedral a commanding 21-0 lead. The second went for 49 yards to Mason Moore just 18 seconds into the second quarter.

“He took what the defense gave him, he was vey accurate and very efficient,” Darbonne said. “ Even those that weren’t complete were drops. He was on target again tonight.”

Bryson Moore scored the game’s first touchdown on a two-yard run with 8:38 left in the first quarter. KJ Washington added a four-yard TD run with 7:37 remaining to give the Green Wave a 14-0 lead.

Already up 28-0, Cathedral added a safety when it blocked a Hillcrest punt that rolled out of the end zone. Batieste received the ensuing kickoff and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown and just like that it was 37-0 with 9:34 remaining in the second quarter.

Batieste scored his third and final touchdown of the game on a 34-yard run with 7:24 remaining in the second quarter for a 44-0 Green Wave advantage.

Hillcrest (0-4, 0-1) avoided being shut out when Milly Kelly scored on a 14-yard run with eight seconds to go until halftime.

Cam Tanner scored on a five-yard run with 5:06 left in the third quarter. A running clock was used in the second half.

Cathedral a balanced rushing attack and had 179 total yards on the ground. The Green Wave was led by Batieste with 48 yards and one touchdown on three carries. Paxton Junkin had three carries for 41 yards and Washington added four carries for 40 yards and one score.

Christian Wright had five catches for 80 yards while Mason Moore had two receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Junkin also completed one pass for 15 yards and led the defense with seven tackles. Bryson Moore had three tackles and two forced fumbles. Jake Hairston had three tackles and two fumble recoveries.

“Overall, it was a good win. It feels good to be 1-0 in district,” Darbonne said. “We’re definitely looking forward to our first home game after three straight road games.”

Cathedral (3-0, 1-0) plays host to Glenbrook School Friday at 7 p.m.