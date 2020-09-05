John Allen McCready Sr.
John Allen McCready Sr.
January 12, 1957 – August 8, 2020
NATCHEZ — John Allen McCready Sr., 62, of Natchez passed away on Aug. 8, 2020, at Merit Health Natchez. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
John was born in West Monroe, Louisiana, to John Allen McCready and Mildred Kesler McCready on Jan. 12, 1957.
John was a member Dirt Broke Bikers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son Johnny Segrest.
John leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Cynthia McCready, his children, April McCready, John Austin McCready, Melanie McCready, Ashley McCready, Travis McCready and Melissa O’Neal; one sister, Janis Whittington; a special cousin, Craig Whittington; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
