September 6, 2020

Statewide COVID-19 cases rise at lower rate in Sunday report

By Staff Reports

Published 10:50 am Sunday, September 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 410 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 16 new deaths on Sunday.

The statewide caseload was lower than Saturday’s report of 539 confirmed COVID-19 cases but the death rate was higher than Saturday’s 11 deaths statewide.

Adams County’s numbers as of Sunday’s statewide report rose by three new confirmed cases over night to 823 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the death toll remains at 32.

Mississippi’s total COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 86,888 with 2,584 deaths.

Adams County had 96 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Adams County Emergency Management Office.

Last week, volunteer statistician Norma Williams told city leaders during Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson’s weekly “COVID Currents” meeting that Mississippi had the third highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate behind Louisiana and Florida.

Local officials stressed the importance of maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, handwashing and mask wearing throughout the Labor Day weekend to help curtail the spread of COVID-19

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 823 32
Alcorn 677 7
Amite 285 8
Attala 598 25
Benton 201 1
Bolivar 1647 58
Calhoun 486 11
Carroll 297 12
Chickasaw 610 22
Choctaw 162 4
Claiborne 443 16
Clarke 490 32
Clay 505 16
Coahoma 1042 22
Copiah 1130 31
Covington 738 17
De Soto 4911 50
Forrest 2232 68
Franklin 181 3
George 711 13
Greene 314 14
Grenada 980 32
Hancock 515 20
Harrison 3490 63
Hinds 6678 143
Holmes 1062 55
Humphreys 349 15
Issaquena 98 3
Itawamba 635 17
Jackson 3158 60
Jasper 506 13
Jefferson 225 9
Jefferson Davis 308 9
Jones 2222 75
Kemper 277 15
Lafayette 1750 38
Lamar 1515 32
Lauderdale 1863 113
Lawrence 413 11
Leake 908 31
Lee 2336 61
Leflore 1267 76
Lincoln 1005 52
Lowndes 1320 56
Madison 3057 83
Marion 801 27
Marshall 998 14
Monroe 1098 61
Montgomery 423 18
Neshoba 1463 101
Newton 697 19
Noxubee 531 14
Oktibbeha 1584 46
Panola 1329 25
Pearl River 790 49
Perry 351 12
Pike 1171 46
Pontotoc 1111 13
Prentiss 679 15
Quitman 351 4
Rankin 3003 69
Scott 1125 22
Sharkey 254 10
Simpson 962 40
Smith 492 13
Stone 335 10
Sunflower 1309 40
Tallahatchie 673 13
Tate 880 35
Tippah 567 16
Tishomingo 590 31
Tunica 457 13
Union 910 23
Walthall 576 24
Warren 1341 46*
Washington 2077 67
Wayne 861 21
Webster 315 13
Wilkinson 284 17
Winston 709 19
Yalobusha 389 13
Yazoo 982 21
Total 86,888 2,584

 

