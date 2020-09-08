Courthouse records: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

Adams County

Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Civil suits:

Conservatorship of Gene Battieste.

Guardianship of Juan Boteo.

Estate of Mary Lee Hunt.

Divorces:

Mary Renard v. Robbie K. Renard.

Marriage license applications:

Ben Alvin Nelson Jr., 39, Natchez to Sarah Williams Staggs (Williams), 32, Natchez.

Phillip Dennis Knoll Jr., 29, Brookhaven to Carly Ann Smith, 26, Brookhaven.

Michael Dewayne Hoye, 46, Natchez to Keisha Ushall Green, 41, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Shauna Doyle de Brun to Brendan Joseph de Brun (an undivided 45 percent interest) and Keiran C. de Brun (an undivided 45 percent interest), land beginning at the northerly corner formed by the intersection of North Union and Oak Streets.

William Brennen Munson and Angela Marie Munson to Shauna Doyle de Brun, land beginning at the northerly corner formed by the intersection of North Union and Oak Streets.

BGRS Relocation Inc. to Caleb D. Walker, lot 2 Woodhaven Subdivision, No. 1 Development.

Monica L. Turk, formerly known as Monica L. Henry, and Tramaryse L. Turk to Marquita V. Thornburg, lot 50 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Barbara L. O’Brien (now Sherman) and Charles K. Sherman to P. Glenn Green and Bridget W. Green, lot 182 Beau Pré Country Club Development Villas.

James S. Hazlip and Olivia P. Hazlip to Michael Sievewright Graning and Kaylee Madison Parker, lot 17 Woodland Park Addition.

Moises Rodriguez and Blair Rodriguez to Jeffrey Brian Johnson, lot 18 Trees Subdivision, First Development.

Mortgages:

Edgar Hyde Carby and Lee Sturdivant Carby to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, land beginning at a point on the easterly side of South Commerce Street.

Norwood Redhead and Carolyn T. Redhead to United Mississippi Bank, a portion of Elgin Plantation and Grove Plantation.

Sarah Carter Smith and James Emory Smith to Fidelity Bank, lot 31 Glenwood Subdivision.

Andrew McNair Trotter and Mary Katherine Trotter to Fidelity Bank, 10.00 acres – Tract “C” and a portion of Tract “B” of the division of lot 4 of the Rogillio Estate.

Shauna Doyle de Brun to Robert R. Punches, land beginning at the northerly corner formed by the intersection of North Union and Oak Streets.

Caleb D. Walker to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 2 Woodhaven Subdivision, No. 1 Development.

Marquita V. Thornburg and Robert Leon White to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 50 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Glenn Green and Bridget W. Green to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 182 Beau Pré Country Club Development Villas.

Michael S. Graning and Kaylee M. Parker to Troy Bank and Trust, lot 17 Woodland Park Addition.

Shelia McGee, a/k/a Shelia Lewis, and Ezell McGee to Crescent Mortgage Corporation, lot 5 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Sept. 3:

Natchez Housing Authority v. Tommy Paige.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Mae Wilson.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Andrea Pernell.

Village Green Apartments v. Sharai Blanton.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Eckwanise Hughes.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Marcus Brown.

Waters International Trucks v. Roy Rice.

Bingo Payday Advance v. Kimmie Davis.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Donna K. Snelson.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Pamela Hooker.

LVNV Funding v. Gladys Gross.

LVNV Funding v. Lakendrick Wilson.

Delta Bank v. Danielle S. Payton.

Concordia Parish

Aug. 28-Sept. 3

Civil suits:

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Steve B. Sloan.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Tonya M. Sloan.

Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership v. LaSalle Concordia Catahoula Tree Services.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Larry Cowan.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Beatrice Cowan.

Crown Asset Management, LLC v. Kimberely Thompson.

Succession of Marian Myers Haigh.

Succession of Norman M. Haigh.

Hannah Revoir v. Alfred Tyner Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Alfred Tyner Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Peyton Melton.

Caley Tucker v. Peyton Melton.

State of Louisiana v. David Whatley.

Victoria Whatley v. David Whatley. (Non Support)

Sheila Dye v. Andrew Lee Dye. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Andrew Lee Dye.

Kimberly McEntyre v. Randall White II.

State of Louisiana v. Randall White II.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Gary Wayne Anderson, 44, Jonesville, La. to Alicia Ann Neely, 46, Jonesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Glen Edward Roberts, Kalie Elizabeth Stephens, Conner Keith Coldiron, and Trinity Lee Roberts to Melva Lail Roberts, a portion of Block XI of the division of Lucerna and Slaughy Plantations.

Donald J. Vicknair and Joy Lambert Vicknair to James Larry Kimble and Troy Ellis Kimble, lot 149 Rokofe River Park.

Highway 84 Vidalia Real Estate, LLC to Lloyd Herschel Lloyd Jr., 6.94 acres, more or less, tract portion of lot 9 of the subdivision of the east one-half (1/2) of Magnolia Plantation.

Geraldine W. Brown to Chrissy Monique Ceasar, lot 12, Block 190 of the Town of Ferriday.

Sharon Green et al. to Lottie Mae Scott, lot 17A Minorca Plantation.

Ellis R. Castello and Mary Ann Castello to Mia Mikel Aswell and Cullen Theo Carroll, lot 6 Horseshoe Lake Estates.

April Edna Hargis and Michael Joseph Steele to Christopher Jeansonne and Andrea Jeansonne, lots 19 and 20 Deer Parke Hunting & Fishing Campsites, Third Development.

Jeremy D. McElwee and Amy B. McElwee to Chris L. Greening, lot 8 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

The Estate of Angela Watts Khan to Stacy Inez Jefferson, lot 196 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Mark T. Allement to Brannon Ray Arthur and Kristy D. Arthur, lot 13 of a subdivision of Fletcher Plantation.

Mortgages:

Blakely Arch Turner and Elizabeth Mullins Turner to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 17 Upper Coosa Subdivision.

Mia Aswell to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 6 Horseshoe Lake Estates.

Chris L. Greening to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, lot 8 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Stacy Inez Jefferson to USDA Rural Development, lot 196 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Brannon Ray Arthur and Kristy D. Arthur to Delta Bank, lot 13 of a subdivision of a portion of Fletcher Plantation.

Michael Ray Sanders and Janice McCarver Sanders to Delta Bank, a 0.5 acre tract of lot 5 of a division of the T.A. Reeves Estate.