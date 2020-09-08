Crime reports: Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 33, 6 West Woodlawn Ave., on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Christian Malik Rounds, 18, 1505 West Wood Road, on charge of disorderly conduct by failure to comply and defacing public property. Bond set at $$1,500.

Arrests — Thursday

Charles Edward Woods, 30, 404 Lindberg Ave., on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Simple assault on West Woodlawn Drive.

Fire on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Alarm on S. Commerce Street.

Domestic disturbance on Elm Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop at Southside Market.

Road hazard on Daisy Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Traffic stop on Watkins Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare check on N. Shields Lane.

Fraud on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on West Stiers Lane.

Road hazard on Cemetery Road.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Theft on Sherwood Drive.

Threats on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on South Shields Lane.

Unwanted subject on Silver Street.

False alarm on Vaughn Drive.

Unwanted subject on Matthew Street.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Fire on John A. Quitman Road.

Suspicious activity on Ashburn Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Woodhaven Drive.

Juvenile problem on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Tuesday

911 hang up on Redbud Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Tubman Circle.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Dog problem on Ogden Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 84.

Fire on Lake Montrose Road.

Dog problem on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Philip West Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 84.

Unauthorized use on Gregory Circle.

Suspicious activity on Lake Montrose Road.

Domestic disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Suspicious activity on Spokane Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Desmond D. Washington, 33, 229 Oakland Drive, Natchez on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bond set at $5,000.

Arrests — Monday

Kenya Marquette King, 42, 141 Doyle Road, on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bond set at $7,500.

Arrests — Sunday

April Wolf, 38, 204 Nicholas Drive, on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Tyra Jefferson, 29, 2819 Fourth St., Jonesville, on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless operation. Bond set at $1,985.

Arrests — Saturday

Miesah Bostic, 29, 126 Leroy Williams Road, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with force or violence. Bond set at $700.

Reports — Tuesday

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on Miranda Drive.

Complaint on Foster Drive.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Alarms on Texas Street.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on LA 3203.

Unwanted person on Lloyd Street.

Complaint on Green Acres Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Fire on U.S. 84.

Nuisance animals on Ferriday Drive.

Disturbance on Maple Bend Circle.

Nuisance animals on Minorca Road.

Medical call on Fisherman Drive.

Gas smell on Kyle Road.

Fire on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Shots fired on LA 565.

Complaint on Doyle Road.

Complaint on LA 568.

Wreck on U.S. 84.

Unwanted person on LA 15.

Complaint on Lynn Haven Drive.

Medical call on McAdams Road.

Shots fired on Ferriday Drive.

Complaint on North Grove Circle.

Fire on Woodmount Drive.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Complaint on Eagle Road.

Disturbance on Nichols Drive.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Alarms on Loomis Lane.

Theft on Doyle Road.

Medical call on Freeman Road.

Miscellaneous call on LA 565.

Reports — Saturday

Assault on 5th Street.

Medical call on U.S. 84.

Medical call on 7th Street.

Medical call on Carter Street.

Complaint on Doyle Road.

Fight on U.S 84.

Welfare check on Camellia Street.

Fight on 6th Street.

Fight on LA 15.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Fire on LA 3196.

Complaint on LA 568.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.