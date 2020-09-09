Prep softball round up: Centreville Academy shuts out Cathedral High; Silliman Institute routs ACCS

CENTREVILLE — For the third time this season, the Centreville Academy Lady Tigers got the best of the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave. And this time, it wasn’t even close.

Baylie Ford held Cathedral to just four hits and did quite well at the plate to lead Centreville’s 11-hit barrage as the Lady Tigers used a nine-run third inning to defeat the Lady Green Wave 12-0 in four innings Tuesday afternoon.

After limiting Centreville to one run over the first two innings, Cathedral starting pitcher Anna Poole ran into trouble in the bottom of the third inning and the Lady Tigers took advantage, scoring nine runs in the process to take a 10-0 lead.

Ford, Lana Dalton, Callie McDaniels, Emilea Roberts and Rylee Shell each drove in runs in that frame.

Poole lasted two and two-thirds innings, giving up 10 runs, three of them earned, on nine hits and two walks. The Lady Green Wave also committed three errors. Lily Crum came on in relief and allowed two runs, one of them earned, on two hits in one-third of an inning.

Ford helped her own cause by going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and three runs scored. Savannah Hailey went 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Rylie Shell was 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Koleman Grace Fisher led Cathedral at the plate, going 2-for-2. Allie Feltus and Hannah Murray each had a single.

Cathedral (7-6) plays host to Brookhaven Academy in an MAIS District 4-4A game on Thursday. Centreville Academy (14-7) next plays on Saturday at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament.

Silliman Institute 12, ACCS 0 (5 innings)

NATCHEZ — Kameran Kent went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, three runs batted in and three runs scored as the Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats cruised to a 12-0 win over the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels in five innings Tuesday afternoon in an MAIS District 4-4A game.

Silliman’s pitchers combined to strike out nine batters and walk just one. On the other hand, ACCS’s duo of Becca Cowan and Laiken Davis did not strike out a single batter.

The Lady Wildcats were only up 3-0 after three innings of play before pulling away thanks to three runs in the top of the fourth inning and six runs in the top of the fifth. They finished with 15 base hits and took advantage of six errors by the Lady Rebels.

Amber Scroggins and Rileigh Walters had the only base hits for ACCS, which remains winless in district play.

Cayley Pelt went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored while Alianna Weaver was 3-for-4 with three runs scored for Silliman.

ACCS (3-9, 0-5) will play on Saturday at the Brookhaven Academy Tournament.