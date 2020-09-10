June 13, 1951 – Sept. 4, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Addie Marie Williams, 69, who died Friday, September 4, 2020 in Natchez will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Zion Chapel #2 Cemetery with Minister Kareem Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Addie was born June 13, 1951 in Natchez, the daughter of Thelma Jones and Booker T. May. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren Kevin P. Harris and Armani Hill; sister Edna Jones; and brothers Richard Jones and Kalip Jones.

Addie leaves to cherish her memories two daughters Lois R. Jones and Cheyenne Williams; four sons Walter T. Jones (Charlene), James Williams, Jr. III (LaShawn), Loreal A. Williams and Brian Williams; brothers Booker T. Jones, Willie Lee Jones, Arthur Lee Jones, Glen Jones, Eddie Jones, Booker T. Williams, Robert B. Williams and Lugene May; sisters, Lauretta Young, Delorse Galbert, Augustine Jones, , Vanessa Jones, Celestine Milton Strauder, Dorothy Williams, Helen Williams, Delores Williams, Stella Williams and Luvena Williams; granddaughters Tyeshia S. Jones, LaKeisha M. Jones, Brianna Williams, Jadin Williams, S. Williams and Nisha Williams; grandsons Tracy L. Harris, Danny T. Jones, Demetrius D. Jones, Dematre Jones, Kivon Robinson and Semaj Williams, best friend Dematri Thomas and other relatives and friends.

