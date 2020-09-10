Crime reports: Friday, Sept. 11, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Javonti Darrius Barnes, 28, 4 Oakwood Lane, Natchez, on a charge of burglary. No bond set.

Tomika Nichole Drane, 42, 19 Baker Drive, on charges of burglary, willful trespass and shoplifting. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious activity on Itasca Drive.

Prowler on Dumas Drive.

Loud noise on Gayosa Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Westwood Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Welfare check on Ram Circle.

Disturbance on Marin Avenue.

Welfare check on Ram Circle.

Suspicious activity on Canal Street.

Burglary on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on D’Evereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on East Oak Street.

Civil matter on N. Broadway Street.

Harassment on Itasca Drive.

Fire on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Unwanted subject on Homochitto Street.

Welfare check on Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Lower Woodville Road.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Unwanted subject on College Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Fight on Daisy Street.

Loud noise on Daisy Street.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Civil matter on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Welfare check on South Circle Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Simple assault on West Woodlawn Drive.

Fire on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Duncan Park Road.

Hit and run on Creekbend Road.

Dog problem on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Dog problem on Shadow Lane.

Fight on Aldrich Street.

Dog problem on Oscar Street.

Disturbance on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on D’Evereux Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Lewis Drive.

Welfare check on Pintard Street.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

Warrant on D’Evereux Drive.

Warrant on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Fraud on Oakland Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Assisting motorist on Main Street.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Road hazard on U.S. 84.

Threats on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Breaking and entering on Brenham Avenue.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Judy Wynette Knapp, 34, 135 Morgantown Road, on a warrant for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of schedule II methamphetamine. Bond set at $11,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Jerry Jamal Bates, 29, 3 Bedford Court, indicted on a charge of four counts aggravated assault with enhancement. Released on a bond of $2,000.

Roy Lee Ray, 46, 17 Fieldview Drive, indicted on a controlled substance violation. Released on a bond of $50,000.

Arrests — Tuesday

Zachary Perry Minor, 26, 155 Mt. Carman Drive, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Russell Eugene Surrena, 38, 8 MS 553, on warrants for drug court violation and receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on Steamplant Road.

Loose livestock on Broadmoore Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Domestic disturbance on Old Courthouse Road.

Harassment on Tasha Drive.

Road hazard on Windy Hill Road.

Warrant on State Street.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Theft on State Street.

Suspicious activity on River Terminal Road.

Simple assault on Aldrich Street.

Burglary on State Street.

Welfare check on Liberty Road.

Trespassing on Atkinson Lane.

Harassment on Woodhill Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Old U.S. 84.

Unoccupied vehicle on Morgantown Road.

Unauthorized use on Reba Christian Road.

False alarm on James Brown Avenue.

Harassment on Old Courthouse Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant on State Street.

Reports — Tuesday

911 hang up on Redbud Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on King Circle.

Property damage on Newman Road.

Malicious mischief on Newman Road.

Loose livestock on Iris Lane.

Warrant on James Brown Road.

Trespassing on Baker Drive.

Property damage on Powers Street.

Simple assault on Liberty Road.

Civil matter on Lee Road.

Harassment on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Opie M. Wiggington, 43, 9171 LA 129 Monterey, on a charge of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Wednesday

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue.

Complaint on Doyle Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Complaint on Forest Road.

Complaint on Rabb Road.

Complaint on LA 15.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on Moose Lodge Road.

Complaint on LA 3203.

Complaint on Ellis Road.

Complaint on Townsend Lane.

Alarms on Robert Webber Drive.

Medical call on Shady Acres Circle.

Accident on U.S 84.

Medical call on Mack Moore Road.

Drug Law Violation on U.S. 84.

Medical emergency on Carter Street.

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive.

Alarms on Eleanor Street.

Complaint on Stephens Road.

Automobile accident on LA 65.

Loose horses on Calhoun Road.

Theft on Levens Addition Road.

Suspicious person on LA 65.

Medical call on Southside Drive.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Tarrance T. Matthews, 48, 104 4th St., on charges of felony theft/two counts. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Shoplifting at Walmart.

Two accidents near Walmart.

Accident on Carter Street.

Two traffic stops on Carter Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.