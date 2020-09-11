Consider opening your heart and home to pets

In today’s uncertain world, there is one demographic that is suffering tremendously, an alarming number of cats and dogs in our community, through no fault of their own, are in serious need.

Pet owners are finding themselves out of work with no money and, sometimes, no place of their own to live.

They suddenly have no way to provide for their beloved companions and have no alternative but to try and give their pets a chance at a better life by surrendering them to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter.

As a result, our shelter is completely overrun with more than 60 dogs and cats.

We are reaching out to you, our neighbors, to ask if you would consider being a foster parent to one of our fur-orphans. You may have never considered being a foster parent, but it can be a wonderful experience for you — and certainly for the special fur-orphan who merely longs for a loving family.

Maybe you would love to have a pet, but you just have not decided to commit to becoming a pet parent yourself but could provide a much-needed temporary home for a lovable kitty or a happy pup.

It is a great way to help you decide what type of pet you want to adopt when you do become a pet parent. There are so many choices: cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, big, small, long haired, short haired, active, extreme couch potato or even a champion nap taker can be found on most days at the shelter.

We will do our best to provide you with your choice of fur-friend to foster. All expenses are paid for these foster animals; all you need to provide is the home, attention, care and love they deserve.

By fostering, you will help free up space for the next cat or dog that comes to the shelter looking for a much-needed second chance. All we ask is that you consider being a foster. Think of it this way … this could be a great way for you to have a wonderful fur-friend without being financially responsible for them.

What could be better? All of the love, kisses and adoration without worrying about what you will do if he or she falls ill.

If, after serious contemplation, you decide this could be something you would be willing to commit to, we would love to fill you in on the details.

Please consider opening your heart and your home to a deserving cat or dog soon. Fostering is a labor of love that will leave you with wonderful memories to cherish long after your fostered animal has found a permanent home.

Feel free to contact the shelter if you have any questions about fostering. Soon, you could have two adoring eyes, filled with relief, saying thank you for taking a chance and giving them a space in your heart and home until their permanent family comes along.

The Natchez-Adams County Humane Society is located at 475 Liberty Road, Natchez, and can be reached by calling 601-442-4001.

Mary Ellen Eldridge is a member of the NACHS shelter for many years, is currently on the NACHS Board and voluntarily writes the NACHS monthly newsletter.