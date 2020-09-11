Natchez-Adams School District scale back school day schedule

NATCHEZ — After some 80% of Natchez Adams School District students opted to attend online only classes this fall, school officials said they scaled back in-person meeting days for the other 20% of the district’s students who chose to attend hybrid classes.

Originally, students who chose hybrid schedules were to be divided into two groups — Cohort A and Cohort B — at each school and Cohort A students would attend in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and Cohort B students would attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays with the remainder of the days being online only classes.

“The number of students who chose hybrid was really low enough to put them all on the same days, Mondays and Wednesdays,” said Tony Fields, NASD public engagement coordinator of the decision to conduct in-person classes only on Mondays and Wednesdays. “That really makes everything more efficient.”

NASD schools began fall classes on Sept. 9 and some teachers and students experienced some technical difficulties when logging on to the online learning platforms.

Those issues smoothed out over the week, Fields said.