September 12, 2020

Halle Peterman lines up for a penalty kick on goal against Brookhaven Academy. Peterman is one of the Two Seniors for the Lady Rebels this year. (Submitted Photo)

ACCS girls soccer keeps winning streak alive

By Patrick Murphy

Published 1:07 am Saturday, September 12, 2020

MCCOMB — The Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels soccer team won 5-0 over the Parklane Academy Lady Pioneers on Wednesday night in McComb.

Brooklyn Timmons led the Lady Rebels with two goals. Timmons’ first goal came at the 15-minute mark and the second goal was at the 35-minute mark in the first half. Drue Boyd, Karlie Guedon and Jadyn Biglane each scored a goal in the second half for the Lady Rebels.

Jimmy Allgood, Lady Rebels head coach, said all of the varsity players participated in the game and many players made well-directed passes. The Lady Rebels made 33 shots on goal and were on offense 90% of the time on the field.

The Lady Rebels (7-2, 2-1) are on a two-match winning streak and will host the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

“It almost always comes down to us and Cathedral for the two spots for the playoffs,” Allgood said. “Depending on how we do against each other is how the region will shake out.”

